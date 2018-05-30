RE, Evelyn M.

RE - Evelyn M. Formerly of Buffalo, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Newfane Rehab and HCC. Born on December 28, 1926, she was the daughter of Verus and Bertha Bason Keller. She retired from ADT in Buffalo. Evelyn is survived by two sons, Daniel C. (Karen) Re and James K. (Marleah) Re and five grandchildren, Kristin Re, Daniel E. Re, James M. Re, Ashley Re and Tyler Re. Services will be private. Burial in Turbotville Cemetery, PA. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com