Rapist sentenced to 7 years in prison for attack in his residence

A 42-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman inside his residence, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday.

State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski also ordered 20 years of post-release supervision for Thomas Brooks.

Brooks previously pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree rape, a felony.

During the late evening of June 16 until the early morning of June 17, 2016, Brooks forcibly raped a woman inside his Highgate Avenue residence, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Upon his release, Brooks will be required to register as a sex offender.

Flynn commended the investigative work of Detective Jeffrey Banes of the Buffalo Police Department Sex Offense Squad and the team of sexual assault nurse examiners at Erie County Medical Center.