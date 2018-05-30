Pro tip: Hate Tim Hortons' cup lids? Try this

Western New Yorkers could debate their love or hatred for Tim Hortons coffee all day.

To some, it tastes like the nectar of the gods. To others, it tastes like burnt coffee grounds.

But for many, it all comes down to the lid.

The lids on Tim Hortons' coffee cups are almost universally disliked. They're flat, ill-fitting and prone to spillage. They're also sharp and tear open unevenly, which means they have cut, poked and scraped many a coffee drinker's lip.

If you're a Tim Hortons lid hater, you may not realize there's already a solution to your problem.

All you have to do is ask for a dome lid.

The raised, plastic lids are much easier on the lips and are much more forgiving when you drive over a bump with them in the cup holder.

Tim Hortons keeps the lids on hand for specialty latte and espresso beverages, but will replace your flat coffee or hot tea lid with one if you ask.