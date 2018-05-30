Pheasants Forever sporting clays shoot June 2

If you are looking to keep that shooting eye sharp, the Pheasants Forever Western New York Chapter No. 29 will be holding a Sporting Clays Fundraising Shoot and Picnic on June 2. Pre-sale tickets only. The shoot will take place at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport.

The friendly competition will kick off with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Admission is $50 which includes a chicken barbecue, targets and a $20 Lewis entry fee. Proceeds from the shoot will benefit Habitat and Youth Programs for PF. For more information contact Jeff Wetzell at 432-9193.