PERFECT, Anita G. (Clark)

PERFECT - Anita G. (nee Clark)

May 27, 2018 at age 60. Beloved wife of Lance S. Perfect; devoted mother of Jeffrey L., Stephen T. and the late Marc S. Perfect; cherished daughter of Fred and the late Shirley Clark; loving grandmother of Madison and Sadie; dear sister of John and Steven Clark. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Mark & All Saints' Episcopal Church, 311 Ontario St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com