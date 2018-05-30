Outdoors Calendar

May 31 - Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo 3-fish Big-fish contest out of Wilson and Olcott. $100/boat. Sign up at the Gas Shack and Bootleggers Cove in Wilson, The Boat Doctors and The Slippery Sinker in Olcott. Call 523-1727 for more information.

May 31 – Final Day, Spring Turkey Season in Upstate New York.

June 1-2 – 33rd Annual Skip Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of the ports of Wilson and Olcott. Check out www.lakeontarioproam.net for details.

June 2 – National Trails Day – Length of the gorge hike at Artpark from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

June 2 – Woods Walk: Nature Guide’s Choice at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Dr., Depew at 11 a.m. Call 683-5959 for details.

June 2 – Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge kids fishing derby from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ringneck Marsh along Oak Orchard Ridge Road. Call 585-948-5445 for more information.

June 2 – East Aurora Fish and Game Club Teach-Me-To-Fish Program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. Call Dave Barus at 597-4081 for more info.

June 2 – Pheasants Forever of WNY Chapter 29 Sporting Clays Shoot and Picnic at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. $50 entry fee. Call Jeff Wetzell at 432-9193 for more info.

June 2 – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Take-A-Kid-Fishing Event from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10. First-time attendees will receive their own rod and reel outfit to keep. Others will receive a grab bag of tackle. All youths receive a tee shirt. Fishing from 8-10 a.m. Activities and food at the Con Club, Mullet Sreet., Dunkirk. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Call 366-1772 for more info.

June 2-10 – National Fishing and Boating Week. Check out www.takemefishing.org for details.

June 5 – Niagara County Environmental Education Field Day at Victor Fitchlee Royalton Ravine Park, Gasport. For more information contact Darcy Rae Tone at 434-4949.

June 5 – First Shot Women’s Only Archery Clinic at Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, 13300 Clinton St., Marilla. This is for 4 weeks, also including June 12, 19 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 427-9076 for more information.

June 5-7 – Fly Fishing Retreat with Alberto Rey at Sun Cliff on the Lake, 6892 Lake Shore Road, Derby. Learn from one of the best. Find out more at www.suncliffonthelake.net.

June 9 – ABS Boating Safely Class at Fort Niagara Officers Club, Youngstown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Preregister by calling Martin Laufer at 390-7727.

June 9 – Tifft Farm Nature Preserve Teach-Me-To-Fish Program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. Contact Joe McAdam for info at 570-3436.

June 9 – Hawkeye Bowmen, 13300 Clinton St., Alden will host a Summer Sizzler Shoot. Registration from 7 a.m. to noon. Courses close at 2 p.m. Three 10-target courses. Call 427-9076 for details.

June 9 – Get Outdoors Day at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Dr., Depew from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about archery, camping, bird watching and geocaching. Call 683-5959 for details.

June 9-17 – 34th Annual Southtowns Walleye Association walleye tournament on Lake Erie. You must be a member of the club to compete. Check out www.southtownswalleye.org or call Jim Skoczylas at 796-5372.

June 9 – Kids fishing derby at West Canal Marina Park, Pendleton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 9 – Great Lakes Experience Festival at Memorial Park, Dunkirk from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact Denise Clay at 585-948-5445 Ext. 7042.

June 10 – WNY Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg starting at 1 p.m.

June 9-10 – Orleans County Open Tournament. Deadline to register is June 1. For more information go to www.greatlakesspecialevents.com. Tournament cost is $450.

June 12 – Niagara County 2nd Amendment Forum monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson starting at 7 p.m.

June 12 – Summer trap league begins at Allied Sportsmen Clubm 12846 Clinton St., Alden. League will shoot Sundays 11 am-2 pm and Tuesdays 6-9 pm. Includes 12 scores in six weeks, unlimited shoot ahead and shoot back. will include wobble, 16 yards and 20 yards. Fun shoot open, public & new shooters welcome. Call Joe for info 867-1458.

June 14 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Ave. (Route 78), Lockport starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Joe Yaeger on king salmon fishing: Everything matters. www.lotsa1.org.

June 16 – Birding 101 at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Dr., Depew starting at 2:30 p.m. Register at 683-5959.

June 16 – Opening day, New York State regular bass and Great Lakes muskellunge seasons.

June 16 – Brauer’s Fishing Club Smallmouth Bass Contest, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two-person team, 2 bass per team. Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and Niagara River (NYS Waters). Sign up at Brauer’s Restaurant, 6612 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton. For more info contact Dave or Kathy Muir at 695-5552.

June 16 – 23rd Annual City of Tonawanda Kids Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Niawanda Park Band Shell on River Road, Tonawanda. For more information call John and Kate White at 692-6306.

June 16 – 13th Annual Canadaway Creek Conservation Project from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., hosted by the Children of the Stream Youth Fly Fishing Program at the pavilion behind Fredonia Fire Hall, Main Street, Fredonia. Call 410-7003 for more info.

June 16 – 32nd Annual Wilson Conservation Club’s kids fishing derby in all public waters of Niagara County. For ages 3 to 14. Open fishing time from 8 a.m. to noon. Measuring station (based on length) will be at the Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson. Awards to follow at 1 p.m. No trout or salmon.

June 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting, Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane starting at 6 p.m.

June 20 – DEC Lake Erie Angler Outreach Event at Woodlawn Beach State Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Presentations on Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries topics. Contact Don Einhouse at 366-0228 for more info.

June 20 – Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve birdwatching walk starting at 6:30 p.m., 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Registration required at 683-5959.

June 21 -- Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston will host a six-week; 300-target doubles league beginning June 21. Shooting sign up times are Thursday 6-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Questions: 335 - 4111.

June 23 – Youth Fishing Derby on Hyde Park Lake, Niagara Falls as part of a Hyde Park Summer Bash. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Oasis Pavilion.

June 23 – Kayaking on Hyde Park Lake, Niagara Falls as part of a Hyde Park Summer Bash starting at 12:30 p.m. Bring your own or register on-site for a free guided tour by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers (first come, first served).

June 23 – Chestnut Ridge Park Teach-Me-To-Fish program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. Contact Joe McAdam for more info at 570-3436.

June 23-24 – NYS Free Fishing Days Weekend. No license required but fishing regulations must be followed in the waters you intend to fish. Find out details at www.dec.ny.gov.

June 23-24 – Hooked on the Tonawandas Fishing Tournament out of Gateway Harbor, North Tonawanda. Call 628-1247 for more info.

June 23-24 – 10th Annual Family Fishing Days, Broderick Park, Buffalo 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact George Johnson at 818-3410.