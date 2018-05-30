Orchard Park School Board appoints new principal

South Davis Elementary School in Orchard Park is getting a new principal.

The Orchard Park Central School Board on Tuesday appointed Julie Mampe to succeed Principal Christine Rassow, who will retire in June after serving in the district for 12 years.

Mampe was assistant principal at Clarence Central High School for three years and taught in the Williamsville Central School District as a gifted programming specialist for Country Parkway Elementary School. She also taught high school English at Bath-Haverline High School.

She will be paid $90,000 annually and starts her new job July 1.