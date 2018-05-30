New name for arts council in Cattaraugus County

The Cattaraugus County Arts Council has changed its name to Tri-County Arts Council.

“The name 'Cattaraugus County Arts Council' has been a barrier to having communities and supporters of the arts understand who the Arts Council serves, and we hope the new name will encourage more artists and organizations as well as the general public to connect with arts in the region,” said Tina Hastings, the council's executive director.

The council will continue to offer arts education, exhibitions and festivals in Cattaraugus County, where the Arts Council office and studio will remain located.

The council has administered a New York State Council on the Arts program for Allegany County since 1999 and for Chautauqua County since 2009.

"The goal of the Tri-County Arts Council is to build more connections while advocating on behalf of Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties at the local, state and federal levels," Hastings said.