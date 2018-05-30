MROZINSKI, Theodore

MROZINSKI - Theodore Of Alden, NY, May 26, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Mrozinski; dear father of Kathleen Mrozinski, Elaine (John) Fick and Bernice Mrozinski; also survived by 2 grandchildren; brother of the late Fred, Jerome and Irene Mrozinski. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Saturday, June 2nd at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alden/Marilla Food Pantry. Mr. Mrozinski was a member of the Adam Plewacki Post #799 for over 66 years. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com