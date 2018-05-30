MOGFORD, Florine E. (Fischer)

Of Buffalo, NY, October 14, 1930 - May 29, 2018, at age 87. Loving wife of 57 years to the late Robert H. Mogford; dearest mother of Kathleen (William) Burgard of Williamsville, NY, Kenneth (Catherine) Mogford of Buffalo, NY, Ronald (Lynn) Mogford of Buffalo, NY and Julie (Frank) Guido of Blasdell, NY; grandmother of Brian (Nicole) Tidwell of Menifee, CA, Kenneth (Stacey), James and Kevin Mogford of Buffalo, NY, Robert Mogford of Blasdell, NY and Desiree Haney of Blasdell, NY and the late Kevin Tidwell and Jane Mogford of Buffalo, NY; great-grandmother of Alyssa and Kevin Tidwell of Menifee, CA; sister of Marie Fischer of Buffalo, NY and the late William and Arthur Fischer; sister-in-law Noreen (Mitzie) Goeddert of North Tonawanda, NY and the late Kenneth Mogford; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Mogford was a 1948 Sacred Heart Academy graduate. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and was known as Grandma "Cookie" by her youngest granddaughter. Bob and Florine were members of the "John Club Aux" for 65 years. A group of friends founded this organization in the 40's. They met regularly throughout the years, which included many family picnics and parties. Florine was an active member of the Hamburg Senior Travel Club for many years and was known as the "Story Lady" at her apartment complex; never was at a loss for words, she was the go to person for a joke or a story. She was a ray of sunshine around her home, who always tried to bring cheer even when times were difficult. She was loved and will be missed. The family will be present Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY (824-6435), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Please share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com