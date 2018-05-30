McCLAREN, Marjorie

McClaren - Marjorie Of Amherst, on May 27, 2018. Devoted wife of the late David McClaren; beloved mother of Robert (Lisette), Deborah, Mary Jane, Elizabeth (John), and David John (Darla); treasured grandmother of Nyenya, Tavis (Dan), Erin, the late Michael, Sarah Vaughn, Matthew David, and Laura Kathleen; great-grandmother of Mia, Lucy, Aaliyah, Harriet, and Olive; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received Thursday from 6-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, 674-5776. Where a Memorial Service will be held at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.LakesideMemorialFuneralHome.com