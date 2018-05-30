Mayor Brown opens city's splash pads today to help beat the heat
The heat is on, and the City of Buffalo's 11 splash pads will be open until 7 p.m. today because of the hot weather, said a spokesperson for Mayor Byron W. Brown.
Splash pads are located at:
- Allison, 50 Reese St.
- Cazenovia Park, 25 Cazenovia St.
- Centennial in LaSalle Park on Porter Avenue,
- Houghton Park on Spann Street
- Kensington, Kensington Avenue and Grider Street
- Lanigan, 150 Fulton St.
- Lincoln, 10 Quincy St.
- Masten Park, Best and Orange streets
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Fillmore Avenue and Best Street
- Roosevelt Park, Roosevelt and Martha avenues
- Schiller Park, Sprenger Avenue
The splash pads will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Once Buffalo Public Schools close for summer break on June 22. the splash pads will be open seven days a week, city officials said.
