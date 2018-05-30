Mayor Brown opens city's splash pads today to help beat the heat

The heat is on, and the City of Buffalo's 11 splash pads will be open until 7 p.m. today because of the hot weather, said a spokesperson for Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Splash pads are located at:

Allison, 50 Reese St.

Cazenovia Park, 25 Cazenovia St.

Centennial in LaSalle Park on Porter Avenue,

Houghton Park on Spann Street

Kensington, Kensington Avenue and Grider Street

Lanigan, 150 Fulton St.

Lincoln, 10 Quincy St.

Masten Park, Best and Orange streets

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Fillmore Avenue and Best Street

Roosevelt Park, Roosevelt and Martha avenues

Schiller Park, Sprenger Avenue

The splash pads will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Once Buffalo Public Schools close for summer break on June 22. the splash pads will be open seven days a week, city officials said.