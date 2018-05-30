MAP Mobile Market steps up with more fresh produce stops

The Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) will offer affordable and fresh vegetables and fruits during the growing season at nine sites in the Ellicott, Fillmore, Masten and Niagara districts, starting the first week in June.

MAP partners with local organizations to bring produce into areas of Buffalo where access to healthy, affordable and fresh food is limited. The nonprofit also operates a farm stand at its urban farm – which will soon include a new farmhouse and Community Food Training Center – at 387 Massachusetts Ave.

The Mobile Market provides produce grown at MAP’s urban farm and regional partner farms, including Erdle Farm in Silver Creek, Oles Family Farm in Alden, Little Bear Farm in Farmersville and Senek Farms in Ransomville. Common staples include apples, berries, collard greens, cucumbers, squash, tomatoes and tree fruit. Specialty items include green tomatoes and a rotating variety of hot peppers and winter squash.

The following sites will serve as Mobile Market stops open to the public from June through November, rain or shine:

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Salvation Army, 960 Main St.

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. monthly, on a rotating basis, at Catholic Charities Immigration & Refugee Services, 20 Herkimer St.; Bennett Park Montessori, 342 Clinton St.; Evergreen Lofts, 392 Genesee St.; and Canisius College Sustainability Initiative, 1783 Main St.; 4 to 6 p.m. at the MAP Farmstead.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. to noon at the Moot Senior Center, 292 High St.; and 4 to 6 p.m. at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave.

Fridays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tabernacle of Praise Church, 319 Northland Ave.

More information about MAP’s Mobile Market can be found online at mass-ave.org/programs/mobile-market.

The Mobile Market accepts cash, credit, SNAP (EBT), Double Up Food Bucks and WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program checks. Double Up Food Bucks provides a $1 for $1 match, up to $20 per day, for SNAP recipients purchasing locally grown produce at participating farmers’ markets in the region.

Storage and cooking tips are provided by the Mobile Market staff in cooperation with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Eat Smart New York Program. Organic produce is sold when possible.

The City of Buffalo Mayor’s Summer Youth Internship Program provides youth employment opportunities at MAP each summer; teens work for the MAP Growing Green Youth Program on the farm and Mobile Market during July and August.