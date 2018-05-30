MAGGIO, Stephen Richard

MAGGIO - Stephen Richard Age 87, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Plymouth, Michigan; passed away on May 26, 2018. Beloved husband of 59 years to Kathleen; dear father of Beth Maggio, Karen (Pat) Woelfel, Ellen (Todd) Doenitz, Lisa (Joe) Golicher and Kristina Maggio; proud Papa of Meaghan (Joe), Gretchen, Halle (Jackie), Amy (Ryan), Andrew (Breanna), Patrick (Abby), Courtney, Kallie, Mollie, and Charlie. Caring brother of Phyllis Maggio Amenta. Stephen retired after 25 years as Vice President of Automotive Sales from Gulf & Western Corporation in Southfield. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. When not with his cherished family, his happiest place was on the golf course, or at home with his beloved dog, Bridget, on his lap. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, New York, 10122. Arrangements were entrusted to Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth, MI 48170. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com.