LOUCKS, Lester D.

LOUCKS - Lester D. Of West Seneca, passed away May 26, 2018 at the age of 91. Husband of 70 years to Betty (nee Morton).Father of Pamela (Edward) McNey, David (deceased), Douglas (Dianne), Terry (Laura), Christopher (Sue, deceased), Brian (Libby). Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Brother of Mason Loucks of Great Valley and Marian Loucks (deceased). Lester was on the Town Board of Wellsville for 20 years serving as Supervisor from 1973 - 1990. Wellsville Woods, a housing complex built in 1997, is dedicated to Les Loucks for service to the community. He was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow, the highest honor in Lionism. After retiring and moving to Amherst, Les chaired the Town of Amherst Government Study Committee. Moving to a patio home development in West Seneca, he was a member of their first Board of Directors serving for 12 years. Lester donated his body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of Lester's life will be held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellsville Lions Charities or a charity of the donor's choice.