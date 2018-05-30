LORENC, Patricia D. (Smith)

Passed away on May 27, 2018 at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport. She was born in Niagara Falls on July 22, 1950, the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Cook) Smith. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1968. Pat enjoyed gardening and baking but her greatest enjoyment came from caring for her family. Pat was predeceased by her husband Francis "Frank" Lorenc. She is survived by her two daughters, Rachael Jordan and her husband, Scott of Kenmore and Karin Lorenc and her husband, Christopher Hick of Niagara Falls. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jessica Lorenc. Pat is also survived by two brothers and two sisters and was predeceased by two brothers. Private Funeral Services were held. Those wishing to remember Pat in a special way are asked to make a donation in her name to Niagara Hospice, Inc., 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements entrusted to THE LABUDA FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716/284-1573)