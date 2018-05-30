Letter: The Clarence Senior board is trying to silence the public

Clarence Senior Center (CSC) board shuts down the public’s “voice” at board meetings.

After several years allowing public speaking at board meetings, CSC board of directors at the May meeting voted to eliminate verbal “public comments.” Starting June the board will only accept written signed comments. Response, if any, will be selective.

The board alleges comments are abusive, disruptive, time limits ignored and comments about board operations discourage new members from joining the center or board. However, this is seen as a hidden agenda knee-jerk reaction for constructive comments effecting a board member resignation following the April meeting.

The board dislikes “watch dog” criticism questioning lawful governance (Open Meetings law, bylaws), elections or stewardship, why the board invested taxpayer money – $93,000 designated for center operations in the stock market.

CSC is a not-for-profit corporation, not a town department. Board Chair Violet Oldenski has acknowledged Town of Clarence, not CSC, “elects” CSC board members. The town provides the main monetary support for the center and wants to see their people at the center spend money in the right way. This is perceived as a conflict. Until members have a voice in board elections, self-serving power will prevail.

Allegations are overstated. Meetings are not disruptive. Time limits are respected. Silencing the public putting onus on members for faltering to attract either new center or board members is disingenuous, dispelling board credibility.

Sadly, the senior center, a community haven, experiences a less than stellar reputation and it starts at the top with the board of directors.

Senior Center board has moral obligations. Be transparent, accountable and responsive, not dictatorial. Let the public speak. Videotape meetings and post on websites. The public has a right to know tax dollars are used responsibly for the good of the community.

Janet Vito

Williamsville