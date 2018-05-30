Letter: Cuomo should reconsider giving felons voting rights
Gov. Cuomo wants convicted felons to be able to vote because he feels that they served their time. I guess this is the same type of feeling he had when he abruptly abolished the crime investigative unit known as the Moreland Commission.
That being said, I think it is outrageous that this governor doesn’t understand the seriousness of a felony in comparison to a misdemeanor.
In the meantime, since you don’t need any identification to vote, which is ridiculous in itself, do the felons have to at least show their rap sheets?
Thomas Zak
Buffalo
