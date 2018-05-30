LENOIR, Vinie E.

LENOIR - Vinie E. Age 96, of Buffalo, New York, caught the morning train to Paradise on May 26, 2018, arrived in the arms of her Savior. Beloved wife of the late Earl Lenoir; stepmother of Earl Lorenzo Lenoir (Jackie); dearest aunt to Kenneth Pope (Tylica), Joyce Heath, Danita Pope, Derrick Pope, and Kathy Martin (Bennie). Wake Friday 11:00 am followed by Funeral Services at 12:00 pm at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14211. Please share online condolences at www.jerfh.com