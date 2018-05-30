Lancaster rallies to earn historic lacrosse championship; Akron, Hamburg, West Seneca East also claim crowns

Just as the Section VI Class A boys lacrosse final started having an all too familiar feel to it, Lancaster didn't go into woe-is-me mode against Orchard Park.

It's a bold attitude that was backed up by bolder actions with perhaps the boldest coming courtesy of senior Brett Beetow.

Beetow scored two highlight-reel goals during the third quarter, the first of which gave the Legends the lead for good. The second was a razzle-dazzle tally that enabled Lancaster to inch closer to achieving something it had never done until Wednesday afternoon.

The Legends are Section VI champions for the first time in this sport.

Lancaster made history by denying an Orchard Park program that hardly ever loses this game, 12-9, in hot, muggy conditions at the Williamsville North Athletic Complex.

Alex Reimer finished with three goals and three assists, while Beetow scored thrice during the second half for the top-ranked Legends (16-2). They finally got the better of OP in the final after losing the past two seasons in the championship game to a Quakers program that entered Wednesday having won 25 of the last 27 Class A championships. The last time OP failed to win the Section VI title was in 2011 when it dropped a 7-5 decision to Clarence.

"We finally slayed the dragon," Legends coach David Mazur said. "We took our lumps two years ago. Last year we lost by two goals. This year we knew if we put a little time and effort into it we could catch them."

"It's unbelievable," said Beetow, who helped the football team reach the state final during the fall. "It really hasn't sunk in yet. Maybe later though we'll start realizing what we did for the Lancaster program and alumni. We made history today."

While Orchard Park didn't extend its championship string, Hamburg and Akron did.

In the Class B final, Hamburg defeated Williamsville East, 11-6, in a contest that was hotly contested for three quarters until the Bulldogs' offensive talent wore down a Flames crew playing its first final since 2004.

In Class D, Akron made it five section championships in a row and did so in convincing 15-3 fashion against Medina, a team that had taken the Tigers to overtime twice during the regular season. In Class C, West Seneca East, wearing its bright yellow uniform which shined bright under the light, rallied for an 11-10 victory over Eden.

A crowd of more than 3,000 attended the four games.

Those watching the Class A game saw Orchard Park bolt to a 7-2 lead as the Quakers (11-7) disrupted the Legends' ball movement and cashed in on opportunities with Coleman Jacobs scoring three of his four goals during the opening 16 minutes and 11 seconds.

Instead of getting engulfed by potential déjà vu, a Lancaster crew featuring several members of the state runner-up football team buckled down and chipped away. Reimer's second goal of the game off a bad OP turnover sparked a 7-0 Legends' run that spanned a nearly 16-minute stretch. It started with 7:29 left in the second quarter and ended with Shawn Davis' goal with 8:21 left in the third quarter. Lancaster trailed 7-6 at halftime as Reimer, Davis and Mitch Forbes scored before the end of the quarter.

Ben Napieralski tied it for Lancaster a minute into the third quarter. On the ensuing faceoff, Beetow noticed the middle was wide open, so he pushed the draw forward. He needed just 7 seconds to run up the gut for the goal that gave Lancaster the lead for good.

OP pulled within 9-8 later in the quarter but Beetow scored on a spin-a-rama goal after he made a nifty spin move to receive a bounce pass. "A little bit of luck never hurts," he said. "Fortunately I was in the right place at the right time."

After the Quakers scored early in the fourth, Beetow provided another two-goal cushion with a power-play marker with 5:35 left. Trevor Stevens scored two minutes later to provide an early spark to a historic postgame celebration.

"(It's) something that's in them," Mazur said. "They just don't quit."

In the Class B game, Hamburg stalled early against the Flames zone defense. Williamsville East had a 2-1 lead midway through the second quarter, but Hamburg scored the final three to head into the intermission with the lead. Two of those goals came in the final 34.1 seconds of the half on strikes from Brett Chiodo and AJ DeMarco – the latter with 1.1 on the clock.

"The last two goals of the first half were critical," winning coach Jerry Severino said. "We transitioned them pretty nicely and just grabbed momentum."

That key stretch along with a series of sensational saves late in the third quarter from goaltender Jake Phillips (15 saves) during an extended time on the power play for the Flames with Hamburg nursing a 5-4 lead proved to be the difference-making moments for the Bulldogs (13-5).

"The young man is one of the best goaltenders I've seen in this area in a long, long time," Severino said. "In the most important time of the game when we were in the penalty box, he came up big."

Jack Rettig and Spencer Nyhart each had three goals and an assist for Hamburg, which has now won 11 of the past 12 Class B championships.

"It never gets old, especially when you're fighting for your life against an opponent like Williamsville East," Severino said. "(That) team coached by Ed Greenway is the most improved team I've seen in a long time and its stock is only going to go up. He's a tremendous coach and the kids have a lot of heart."

In Class D, Akron (17-1) pounced on the Mustangs (9-9), bolting to leads of 6-2 (first quarter) and 9-3 (halftime). Owen Hill had four goals and two assists, Donovan Nephew four goals and Nelson Logan two goals and two assists for the Tigers, who are now one win away from reaching the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

West Seneca East, which for years was at the low end of Class B until the state added a fourth classification, captured its first championship in the sport by overcoming a 6-5 halftime deficit. The Trojans wasted little time seizing control in the second half, overcoming the deficit with Shaun Dolac scoring three of his four goals during the burst. Drew Werner (four assists), Colin Schmatz (three goals) and Shawn Carnath scored second-half goals for the Trojans.

"It means a lot to these guys," Jimmy Maisano said. "We started a youth program when these kids were in fourth, fifth grade. They've been playing together ever since. It was their time."

The champions return to action Saturday at All High Stadium where they will face their Section V counterparts in the state quarterfinals. The quadruple-header begins at 10 a.m.