LAMB, Carolyn F.

LAMB - Carolyn F. Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 27, 2018. Beloved companion of John T. "Tommy" Brown; loving daughter of the late Lottie and William Lamb Sr.; dear sister of Milton (Nancy) Lamb Sr., William (Anquinnette) Lamb Jr. and Katie Quinn; predeceased by 4 siblings; special aunt of many. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-7PM, and may visit Greater Works Christian Fellowship Church, 210 Southhampton St., Buffalo, on Saturday from 10-11 AM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Ms. Lamb was a special education teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com