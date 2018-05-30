Krywcum twins lead USBC Open Doubles

Twin brothers Michael and Jeffrey Krywcum of Buffalo took the lead in the Standard Doubles when they posted a 1,203 score on Sunday in the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Open Championship at the Oncenter Convention Center in Syracuse. The previous high doubles total was 1,192.

Michael Krywcum, who is older than his brother by 1 hour and 6 minutes, bowled games of 165, 237 and 238 for a 640 series while Jeffrey added 183, 202 and 178 for a 563.

Michael also stands seventh in All-Events with a 582 singles and 566 team for a 1,788 total.

The Open will continue until July 7.