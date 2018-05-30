KETTLE, Jacquelin (Parker)

May 27, 2018 of Seneca Falls, NY, formerly of the Cattaraugus Indian Territory. Beloved wife of Bryan G. Kettle. Loving mother of Leanna (Justin) Young, Brett Kettle, Daren Kettle and Brad Kettle. Grandmother of Doralea Kettle, Julius Kettle, Kae Vii Yasurek, Rylee Masurek, Evee Lea Young, Justin Lee Young, and Kimber "Schmitty" Kettle. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Wednesday at the home of Lorraine Jimerson-Kenjockety, 12545 Rt. 438, Irving, NY, from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Luncheon to follow at CIRVFD. Jacquelin was a Cayuga Nation Member of the Heron Clan. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.