KELSO, John

KELSO - John Of Lackawanna, entered into rest May 28, 2018; beloved husband of Lori A. (nee Caruana) Kelso; devoted father of Christina (Joseph) Litwin, Jennifer (Ryan) Okiec, and Heather Kelso; cherished grandfather of Joey and Eliza Litwin; loving son of Jean (nee McGougan) and the late John Kelso; dear brother of Chris (Jack) Boyle and the late Nicole Kelso; fond uncle of Sarah (Charles) Wang and Colin Boyle; brother-in-law of David Caruana, Robert (Trish) Caruana and the late Arthur Caruana. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM for a gathering in John's memory.