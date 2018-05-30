Homeroom Announcements: Thursday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Thursday

1. Girls lacrosse - Section VI championships

Much like the boys yesterday, the top two seeds in each class face off at Williamsville North for Section VI girls lacrosse titles.

Class C: 1-Lake Shore vs. 2-Amherst, 3:30 p.m.

Class D: 1-Eden vs. 2-Gowanda, 4 p.m.

Class A: 1-Lancaster vs. 2-Orchard Park, 5:30 p.m.

Class B: 1-Frontier vs. 2-Hamburg, 6 p.m.

2. Baseball - Georgetown Cup semifinals

St. Joe's and Canisius both forced game sevens with wins yesterday, which means today's winners earn spots in next week's Georgetown Cup finals at Coca-Cola Field.

3-St. Francis at 2-Canisius, 4 p.m. at Delaware Park

4-St. Mary's of Lancaster at 1-St. Joe's, 4:30 p.m.

3. Boys tennis - NYSPHSAA Championships

The state boys tennis championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens get underway Thursday at 8 a.m. with the first and second rounds. The quarterfinals and semifinals are Friday, while the finals are Saturday.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

