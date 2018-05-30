High school scores & schedules (May 31)
High schools
Baseball
MONSIGNOR MARTIN CHAMPIONSHIPS
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted
Semifinals
4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. 1-St. Joe’s
(Best-of-three series)
Series tied, 1-1
May 29: 4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. 4, 1-St. Joe’s 2
May 30: 1-St. Joe’s 12 4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. 10
SJ: Will Carlone 4-4, 2 2Bs, 3B, 5 RBIs; Alex Zulia 2-2, 4 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 SBs
May 31: 4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. at 1-St. Joe’s
3-St. Francis vs. 2-Canisius
(Best-of-three series)
Series tied, 1-1
May 29: 3-St. Francis 11, 2-Canisius 1 (6)
May 30: 2-Canisius 4, 3-St. Francis 3 (8)
C (16-6): Brian Herrmann 7 IP, 6 hits allowed, 4 Ks; Jake Podlas save; Steve Skomra gw run; Dan Purner, R.J. Brandon 2 hits
May 31: 3-St. Francis at 2-Canisius, 4 p.m.
FAR WEST REGIONALS
CLASS AA
Saturday’s regional
at Frontier Field, Rochester
Lancaster vs. V-Victor, 5 p.m.
CLASS A
Saturday’s regional
at Orchard Park
V-Canandaigua vs. Maryvale, noon
CLASS B
Saturday’s regional
at Frontier Field, Rochester
Roy-Hart vs. V-Midlakes, 2 p.m.
CLASS C
Saturday’s regional
at Frontier Field, Rochester
Silver Creek/Forestville vs. V-Avon, noon
CLASS D
Saturday’s regional
at Martin Sports Complex, Jamestown
V-Avoca vs. Brocton, noon
Softball
FAR WEST REGIONALS
CLASS AA
Saturday’s regional
at Williamsville East
V-Victor vs. Lancaster, 11 a.m.
CLASS A
Saturday’s regional
at Williamsville East
Section V winner vs. Iroquois, 1:30 p.m.
CLASS B
Saturday’s regional
at Williamsville East
Section V winner vs. Olean, 4 p.m.
CLASS C
Saturday’s regional
at V-Fillmore
Chautauqua Lake vs. Section V winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS D
Saturday’s regional
at V-Fillmore
North Collins vs. Section V winner, 6 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHPS
CLASS A
Wednesday’s final
at Williamsville North
1-Lancaster 12, 2-Orchard Park 9
CLASS B
Wednesday’s final
at Williamsville North
1-Hamburg 11, 2-Wmsv. East 6
H (13-5): Jack Rettig, Spencer Nyhart 3g-1a each; Jacob Phillips 9 svs.; Jared Milley 2g
CLASS C
Wednesday’s final
at Williamsville North
2-West Seneca East 11, 1-Eden 10
CLASS D
Wednesday’s final
at Williamsville North
1-Akron 15, 2-Medina 3
A (17-1): Nelson Logan 2g-2a; Donovan Nephew 4g; Owen Hill 4g-2a
FAR WEST REGIONALS
CLASS A
Saturday’s regional
at All-High Stadium
V-Penfield vs. Lancaster, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS B
Saturday’s regional
at All-High Stadium
V-Victor vs. Hamburg, 3 p.m.
CLASS C
Saturday’s regional
at All-High Stadium
V-Geneva vs. West Seneca East, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS D
Saturday’s regional
at All-High Stadium
V-Penn Yan vs. Akron, 10 a.m.
Girls lacrosse
SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHPS
CLASS A
Thursday’s final
at Williamsville North
2-Orchard Park vs. 1-Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS B
Thursday’s final
at Williamsville North
2-Hamburg vs. 1-Frontier, 6 p.m.
CLASS C
Thursday’s final
at Williamsville North
2-Amherst vs. 1-Lake Shore, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS D
Thursday’s final
at Williamsville North
2-Gowanda vs. 1-Eden, 4 p.m.
