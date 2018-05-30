High school scores & schedules (May 31)

High schools

Baseball

MONSIGNOR MARTIN CHAMPIONSHIPS

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted

Semifinals

4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. 1-St. Joe’s

(Best-of-three series)

Series tied, 1-1

May 29: 4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. 4, 1-St. Joe’s 2

May 30: 1-St. Joe’s 12 4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. 10

SJ: Will Carlone 4-4, 2 2Bs, 3B, 5 RBIs; Alex Zulia 2-2, 4 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 SBs

May 31: 4-St. Mary’s/Lanc. at 1-St. Joe’s

3-St. Francis vs. 2-Canisius

(Best-of-three series)

Series tied, 1-1

May 29: 3-St. Francis 11, 2-Canisius 1 (6)

May 30: 2-Canisius 4, 3-St. Francis 3 (8)

C (16-6): Brian Herrmann 7 IP, 6 hits allowed, 4 Ks; Jake Podlas save; Steve Skomra gw run; Dan Purner, R.J. Brandon 2 hits

May 31: 3-St. Francis at 2-Canisius, 4 p.m.

FAR WEST REGIONALS

CLASS AA

Saturday’s regional

at Frontier Field, Rochester

Lancaster vs. V-Victor, 5 p.m.

CLASS A

Saturday’s regional

at Orchard Park

V-Canandaigua vs. Maryvale, noon

CLASS B

Saturday’s regional

at Frontier Field, Rochester

Roy-Hart vs. V-Midlakes, 2 p.m.

CLASS C

Saturday’s regional

at Frontier Field, Rochester

Silver Creek/Forestville vs. V-Avon, noon

CLASS D

Saturday’s regional

at Martin Sports Complex, Jamestown

V-Avoca vs. Brocton, noon

Softball

FAR WEST REGIONALS

CLASS AA

Saturday’s regional

at Williamsville East

V-Victor vs. Lancaster, 11 a.m.

CLASS A

Saturday’s regional

at Williamsville East

Section V winner vs. Iroquois, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Saturday’s regional

at Williamsville East

Section V winner vs. Olean, 4 p.m.

CLASS C

Saturday’s regional

at V-Fillmore

Chautauqua Lake vs. Section V winner, 4 p.m.

CLASS D

Saturday’s regional

at V-Fillmore

North Collins vs. Section V winner, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHPS

CLASS A

Wednesday’s final

at Williamsville North

1-Lancaster 12, 2-Orchard Park 9

CLASS B

Wednesday’s final

at Williamsville North

1-Hamburg 11, 2-Wmsv. East 6

H (13-5): Jack Rettig, Spencer Nyhart 3g-1a each; Jacob Phillips 9 svs.; Jared Milley 2g

CLASS C

Wednesday’s final

at Williamsville North

2-West Seneca East 11, 1-Eden 10

CLASS D

Wednesday’s final

at Williamsville North

1-Akron 15, 2-Medina 3

A (17-1): Nelson Logan 2g-2a; Donovan Nephew 4g; Owen Hill 4g-2a

FAR WEST REGIONALS

CLASS A

Saturday’s regional

at All-High Stadium

V-Penfield vs. Lancaster, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Saturday’s regional

at All-High Stadium

V-Victor vs. Hamburg, 3 p.m.

CLASS C

Saturday’s regional

at All-High Stadium

V-Geneva vs. West Seneca East, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Saturday’s regional

at All-High Stadium

V-Penn Yan vs. Akron, 10 a.m.

Girls lacrosse

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHPS

CLASS A

Thursday’s final

at Williamsville North

2-Orchard Park vs. 1-Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Thursday’s final

at Williamsville North

2-Hamburg vs. 1-Frontier, 6 p.m.

CLASS C

Thursday’s final

at Williamsville North

2-Amherst vs. 1-Lake Shore, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Thursday’s final

at Williamsville North

2-Gowanda vs. 1-Eden, 4 p.m.