Hamburg's John & Mary's finally reopens

It took half a year, but the renewed and remodeled John & Mary's has reopened in Hamburg.

Submarine sandwiches like the renowned A-Bomb sausage hoagie, wings and pizza are again available at 40 Buffalo St.

A January blaze knocked out the restaurant while repairs took place and new equipment was installed.

The recipes remain the same, so the only difference customers should notice is fresh surroundings, said owner Sharon Raymond.

