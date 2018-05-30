Gugliotta wins Seneca Lake Derby

How did you spend your Memorial Day weekend? Andrew Gugliotta of Bath spent the weekend fishing Seneca Lake with his father Bruce, competing in the 54th Annual National Lake Trout Derby. It proved to be time well-spent as they collected a check for $10,000 when his 12.81-pound lake trout held up to take top honors for the Grand Prize.

The fishing duo left Sampson State Park early on Saturday morning, setting up their downriggers at first light in 73 feet of water. Bam! They caught the 12.81-pound lake trout at 5:20 a.m. to take over the lead, a lead that they would never relinquish. The feisty fish hit a green homemade spoon that Andrew had made. It was a long three days until the weigh stations closed at noon on Memorial Day. There were 332 fish weighed in over the course of the three days. A total of 1,024 anglers were registered for the contest. The prize structure offered over $33,000 in cash.