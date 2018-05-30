GOODE, Lauretta B. (Amy)

GOODE - Lauretta B. (nee Amy)

Age 98, May 28, 2018, of Kenmore, NY; beloved wife of the late William T. Goode; devoted mother of Deborah S. Walter, Sandra A. Goode and William F. (Maureen) Goode; adored grandmother of Tricia (Norman) Moorhouse, Krista (Jason) Eagan, Nicole Strzalkowski, Michelle Strzalkowski, Michael Goode, Scott Goode, James Goode and William Goode; and great-grandmother of Merissa, Anissa, James, Patrick, Anthony and Nicholas; dear sister of the late Howard (late Virginia) Amy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolence, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com