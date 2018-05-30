GIRARD, Michael J.

GIRARD - Michael J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 27, 2018. Loving son of Joseph Girard and the late Teresa (nee Parks) Girard; dear brother of Kelly (Micheal) Monde; beloved grandson of Joseph Girard and the late Norma (Carr) Girard, Clarine (nee Montaldi) Parks and the late Earl Parks; fond uncle of Julia, Emily, Benjamin and Nora; also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, Delaware Ave. and Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Michael served in the United States Army. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com