Get dressed for a 'Terrors Prom,' stick around for 'Carrie'

It will be an unforgettable night at the prom - "Thursday Night Terrors" style.

A “Terrors Prom” is part of the closing night festivities of season four of the “Thursday Night Terrors” film series on May 31 in the Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.).

Guests are asked to wear their favorite gown or tux to walk the red carpet before a screening of the ultimate prom movie, the original film version of "Carrie." Festivities start at 6 p.m. and include the chance to get your prom photo taken and to enter the Terrors Prom King and Queen Contest. Music is by DJ Nelson Rivera.

Be in your seats by 7:30 p.m. for the intro to "Carrie" by "Terrors" founder and mastermind Peter Vullo, who is sure to be dressed for the occasion. The 1976 film adaptation of the Stephen King horror novel stars Sissy Spacek as the mistreated teen who discovers her deadly powers at the wrong time for her high school friends including John Travolta, Nancy Allen, William Katt and Amy Irving.

If you can't make the 7:30 p.m. movie, a second screening has been added at 9:40 p.m. Tickets are $10 via dipsontheatres.com and at the door, if available.