GARA - Sam D. Of Lewiston passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018 at home peacefully. Husband of the late Nancy Gara. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, son of Dominic and Angeline (Archie) Gara. Father of Judy (Chris) Finitz, Sam (Marissa) Gara, Jr, Donna (Tim) Hoolihan, David Gara, Lisa (Ron) Nicoletti and Dina Gara; grandfather of Christopher (Allison) Finitz, Carly Finitz, Gabrielle and Alyssa Gara, John (Stacey) Hoolihan, Karilyn (Bobby) Argy, Alexa, Olivia and Marco Nicoletti; brother of Anthony (Dorothy) Gara and Rose (Victor) Muto; brother-in-law of Dotty Gara. Sam is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Sam was predeceased by his brother Frank Gara and Sister and brother-in-law Mary (Walter) Grochowina. Visitation Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS where funeral services will begin Friday at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 1st at 12:00 Noon in St. Vincent de Paul Parish at St. Leo's Church 2748 Military Road Niagara Falls, NY. Entombment in Riverdale Cemetery. Please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.