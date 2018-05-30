BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Girls softball: Williamsville East vs. Iroquois
Iroquois head coach Aaron Vanderlip introduces his team before the game during the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Brooke Plonka is introduced before the game during the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Rachel Vax is introduced before the game during the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville's East's Chelsea McNamara is introduced before the game during the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville's East's Maddy Miske is introduced before the game during the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville's East Rachel Steffan is introduced before the game during the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Veronica Zimmerman throws out the runner at first in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Summer Clark throws a pitch in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Rachel Yax hits a single in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's head coach Chris Durr hands a towel to his pitcher Summer Clark in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Jennifer Stawicki crosses the plate for a run in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Jennifer Stawicki crosses the plate for a run in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Jennifer Stawicki crosses the plate for a run in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Jennifer Stawicki crosses the plate and receives high fives from Alexis Young in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Jennifer Stawicki crosses the plate and receives high fives from Alexis Young in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Jennifer Stawicki crosses the plate and receives high fives from Alexis Young in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Brooke Plonka throws pitch in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Brooke Plonka throws pitch in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Brooke Plonka throws pitch in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Alexis Youngs catches a fly ball in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Summer Clark throws a pitch in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Summer Clark throws a pitch in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Summer Clark throws a pitch in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Jennifer Stawicki gets a hit in the third inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Summer Clark hits a single in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Olivia Simon catches a fly ball in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Christy Mack slides back into first base under the tag of Iroquois' Rachel Yax in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Ella Wesolowski crosses the plate for a run in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Alaina Wyckoff catches a fly ball in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Iroquois in the first inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Veronica Zimmerman field a ground ball in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Rachel Yax hits a single in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville East's Abbie Stellrecht steals second on Iroquois Kennedy Haberl in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Rachel Yax fields a hit in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Rachel Yax fields a hit in the fourth inning of the Section VI overall Class A final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Outdoor spaces: A peaceful setting in Parkside
Photos from our readers: National Selfie Day
Operation Clean Sweep
The long, grueling road to becoming a Buffalo firefighter
Free haircuts offered at Fireman's Park
Transforming grain elevator site to offices, apartments, malt museum
Smiles at Adult Swim On The Green at Canalside
Smiles at first Picnic in the Parkway of 2018
Photo:
1
/ 36
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Williamsville East played Iroquois for the Section VI overall Class A final championship on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article