In addition to ordering in or going through the drive-thru, customers can order from stalls and carhops on in-line-skates will bring their order. Service manager Marina Malizia brings lunch to Kelsey Lignos.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A view of the outdoor ordering stalls at Sonic.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Having lunch from left are sisters Allie, 9, Anna, 15 and Chelsea Orlandi, 6.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Carhop Matt Grieve takes an order to a customer.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kelsey Lignos orders lunch from one of the stalls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Orders are filled to go out to the cars.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A crew member makes milkshakes to fill some orders.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Carhop Matt Grieve brings an order out to a car.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Tina and Ron Alessi of Corfu enjoy lunch on the patio.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sonic is a popular national chain that recently opened its first store in Western New York at 3601 Union Road in Cheektowaga.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jamie Copperthile, left, and Kevin Burngasser have lunch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Having lunch from left are Christina Clark-Conerly and her daughter Kamaria Conerly, both of Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is a double cheeseburger, tater tots with chili cheese and a cherry slush.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is a double cheeseburger.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
These are tater tots with chili cheese.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
There are two rows of stalls for ordering lunch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is a cherry slush.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Bob Bovenzi of Rochester, Dan Cottom of Spencerport and Bob Brown of Grand Island.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Crew member Josh Pendergast takes orders for the stalls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Carhop Matt Grieve takes an order to customer Tom Hauser.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
