Four to be ordained as Catholic priests in Buffalo

Buffalo Diocese Bishop Richard J. Malone will ordain four graduates of Christ the King Seminary to the Catholic priesthood at a 9:30 a.m. Mass Saturday, June 2 in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.

The new priest candidates are: Peter Nsa Bassey, Paul S. Cygan, Peter Santandreu and Gerard Skrzynski.

Bassey is a native of Nigeria who studied theology at Providence College prior to entering the seminary. Cygan was born and raised in Olean and is a graduate of Franciscan University. Santandreu has a bachelor's degree from St. John Fisher College and a master's degree from the University of St. Michael's College in Toronto. Skrzynski, who grew up in Lackawanna, is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and worked as a computer and software engineer prior to entering the seminary.