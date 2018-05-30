Erie Cyclefest to offer two new rides

The Erie, Pa., Sports Commission announced it will add two new rides – Good Morning Star Shine Ride and Oscar the Grouch’s Gravel Grinder – to its second annual Lake Erie Cyclefest, which will run in conjunction with the Erie Blues & Jazz Festival on Aug. 2-5.

Rhythm and Ride Weekend will feature six total cycling events. Proceeds from Cyclefest will benefit EmergyCare, WQLN-TV public broadcasting and the YMCA of Greater Erie.

The HUB, a place for riders to relax at the Blues & Jazz Festival, also will be new this summer. Riders will be able to register for rides there and BikeErie will host a bike corral from Aug. 3-5.

The Good Morning Star Shine Ride will start things off Aug. 2 as Jet24’s “Good Morning Erie” host Traci Teudhope will lead cyclists on a loop around Presque Isle State Park at daybreak. A downtown ride will take place that evening.

A noncompetitive 25- or 50-mile YMCA Jelly Jar Ride, on Aug. 3, will start at Shades Beach Park in Harborcreek and roll through the Lake Erie grape-growing region.

EmergyCare’s Tour de West County, Erie County’s premier bicycle tour, will offer 12-, 25-, 50- or 100-mile loops on Aug. 4 of Erie County, ending with a picnic.

The 25-mile early morning Aug. 5 Oscar the Grouch’s Gravel Grinder will start at Lake Erie Speedway and be followed by the WQLN Alley Cat scavenger hunt themed ride.

The Good Morning Star Shine Ride will be free. Other rides run $15 to $40 each and the entire weekend of rides runs $85 to $100. Register at eriecyclefest.com.