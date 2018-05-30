Eden Ale House to be reborn as Eden Pub

The building holding the Eden Ale House won't be dark for long.

Its owners are bringing a tavern back to life at 8557 N. Main St, Eden.

Eden Pub will carry on where the Eden Ale House left off, said Allie O'Brien Phillippi, daughter of owners Pat and Yvette O'Brien.

"I just wanted to reassure people that we will be reopening very soon, once we get our liquor license," Phillippi said.

The tentative opening date is June 11, though the place could reopen sooner if licensing is settled.

The O'Briens bought the building in 2005 and operated it as the Eden Pub until 2013. The Eden Ale House opened there in 2014, and operated there until May 27.

About 90 percent of the staff and management will stay on with Eden Pub, Phillippi said. Food and drink offerings will also stay recognizable, with 15 taps of craft brews, from a rotating beer list. The food menu will stay practically the same.

Hours will stay similar as well as the Eden Pub will be open seven days a week, she said.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.