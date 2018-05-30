East Side medical practice to hold open house

Urban Family Practice will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to introduce its new clinic.

The open house for the UFP location at Jefferson Utica Plaza, 1315 Jefferson Ave., will feature a bike helmet giveaway, facility tours, lunch vouchers, music, eye exams, bike and television giveaways and more.

Last June, 7,000 patients received a letter announcing that their neighborhood primary care practice, UB Family Medicine, was closing its doors, leaving them without a close-to-home family doctor. Dr. Raul Vazquez purchased the clinic, expanding his busy West Side primary practice to the East Side.

Urban Family Practice said in a release that it's also ready to absorb patients from other clinics that have closed. Urban Family Practice said it's filling a primary care gap by keeping family medicine in the East Side neighborhood.