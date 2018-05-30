DOVE, Coletta R. (Bishop)

May 27, 2018, of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of the late Gerald O. Dove; dear mother of Dianna (Joe) Jezioro, Thomas (Norine), Kathleen, Gerald M. Dove, Patricia (Richard) Rusiniak, Carolyn (Robert) Harris, Brian (Michele) Dove, Joanne Stobincki, John Dove; also survived by twenty grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister of the late Norbert A. (Patricia) Bishop. General Service from the Baron-Miller funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., (near Cheektowaga), Saturday, at 10am and Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 10:30 am. Family present Friday 2-4 and 6-8 pm.