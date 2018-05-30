Don Paul: Here's what you need to know about children's drowning

Some disturbing data and statistics on children’s drownings were recently sent my way by a not-for-profit organization, Safe Kids Worldwide. Now that we’re headed into the heart of the swimming season, including in the warming Great Lakes, here’s what you need to know.

About 1,000 children drown each year in the United States. Roughly 70 percent of the drownings occur between May and September, and most happen in open waters. A 10-year-old child has three times the risk of drowning in open waters as in a swimming pool. The risk goes up to eight times greater for older teenagers.

The overwhelming majority of children who drown — 8 out of 10 — are boys. And there is a disturbing demographic finding: African-American children are more than twice as likely to drown as their white counterparts, and the smaller sampling numbers for Native American children are even worse.

Drownings among children and teens had been declining in recent decades, but they actually showed a 14 percent increase between 2015 and 2016. The 1,002 drownings in 2016 was the highest total in five years.

There may be a concept that is escaping some parents: Just because a child can safely navigate the water of a swimming pool doesn’t mean that child is safe facing the different hazards of open waters. These comments apply, from Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide: “Lakes, rivers and oceans present a number of potential hazards — such as dangerous drop-offs, strong currents, hard-to-assess distances and limited visibility — that parents need to carefully consider before allowing their kids to wade in.”

Some of these guidelines may seem all too obvious, but it is not my intention to insult anyone’s intelligence:

• It is vitally important to make every effort to teach every child how to swim. If the parents are not swimmers, they should try to find a qualified swimming instructor.

• All swimming should be done, whenever feasible, in designated areas with lifeguards present. These areas have been assessed by professionals and usually have signs indicating any hazards.

• We need to watch more carefully. Younger, inexperienced children should be accompanied by older, stronger swimmers. And if we adults are doing some partying on the beach, someone really needs to be a designated “watcher” for the kids.

• Equipping children, especially less experienced children, with a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, is a good idea.

• Speaking of good ideas, having an adult present who has some water rescue skills or CPR training is a great safeguard as well, since there are so many beaches with no trained lifeguard present.

I’ll add weather awareness to the list. Days with gusty winds will present more hazards due to larger swells. Know the nearshore marine forecast from the National Weather Service. It’s available online on every local National Weather Service homepage.

Vacationers to the seacoasts absolutely need to be aware of drowning hazards presented by rip currents. This information, too, is regularly issued by local National Weather Service offices and by beach rescue organizations.

Here is a checklist from Safe Kids Worldwide parents should all look over.