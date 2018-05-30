DOHERTY, Patricia A. (Krause)

DOHERTY - Patricia A.

(nee Krause)

Of Tonawanda, NY. Born May 13, 1935, died May 17, 2018. Beloved wife of James C. Doherty; loving mother of Karen (Lou) Fox and Kimberly Yeomans; also survived by 3 grandchildren Kristin (Matt) McHenry, James (Jessica) Coty and Joshua Coty; great-grandmother of Patrick and Andrew McHenry; also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 23rd at 11am Grove St. Christian Church 85 Grove St., City of Tonawanda. Reception to follow. Donations can be made to Hospice of Buffalo.