DIX, James A.

DIX - James A. Of Hamburg, May 28, 2018; husband of Margery (nee Kita); father of Perry (Kim), Michael (Margaret), Robert (Barbara), David (Denise) and Paul (Kristine) Dix; brother of John (Mary) Dix; also survived by 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Friday at 10:15 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Foundation. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com