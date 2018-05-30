DiMAGGIO, Eva (Valvo)

DiMAGGIO - Eva (nee Valvo)

Of Ocala, FL, formerly of Depew, NY. May 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Charles DiMaggio; dearest mother of Antoinette "Toni" (James) Matis, Charles (fiancee Maria Smith) DiMaggio and the late Phyllis Ann Michalski; fond grandmother of Charles A. Jr. and Nicole Marie DiMaggio. Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc. where a Funeral will be held Friday morning at 8:45 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited. Sentiment may be expressed to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Eva.