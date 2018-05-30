Efforts to contain costs delay demolition of Lackawanna school

Demolition of Lackawanna's New Lincoln Elementary School was delayed as efforts to reduce demolition costs continue, said a Lackawanna official.

At issue is the cost for disposing building materials that may have been in contact with asbestos, said Drew Shapiro, director of development.

Clark Patterson Lee, a Rochester-based engineering firm, is negotiating terms of the demolition with Empire Dismantling Corp., the Grand Island firm who was awarded the $1.3 million bid, Shapiro said. Efforts are under way to cut the cost to around $1 million, said Shapiro.

"Apparently Empire has requested a state waiver for the disposal of some of the building materials – the brick and stone – that are adjacent to materials containing asbestos," said Shapiro. "The waiver would reduce demolitions costs."

Pre-demolition work was projected to begin by the end of May, Shapiro said. A new date has not been set.