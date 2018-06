CRAPO, Cynthia D. (Glowacki)

Entered into rest May 28, 2018 in Hospice care after an unfortunate accident. Daughter of the late Barbara Kane; loving wife of Donald; step-mother of Margaret Prell and Doran Ruch; cherished sister of Denise Melling and Debbie; beloved aunt of John Melling and Jennifer Purton; devoted Nana to Michael, Nicholas, Olivia, Aiden and Gavin. Memorial to be held at a later date.