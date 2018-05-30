Clarence pastor plans to retire after nearly 30 years

Pastor Randy Milleville is retiring after 27 years as the lead pastor of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clarence Center.

Since he became pastor, the church has more than doubled in size, adding an educational wing in 1996 and a new church sanctuary, which was dedicated in 2001. In 2016, “The Grove” coffee house was opened to encourage fellowship in a relaxed atmosphere.

Milleville had been a church organist prior to his ordination and on occasion would fill in when necessary on both the piano and organ.

He led missions in Haiti, Belize and Biloxi, Miss. following Hurricane Katrina and participated in Habitat for Humanity projects. He also led youth groups to national gatherings and led several congregation trips to international destinations.

A search committee is currently interviewing candidates to become the next pastor at Zion.