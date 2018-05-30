CICH, Nancy Lee (Verga)

May 28, 2018. Beloved wife of Gary Cich; dear mother of Matthew and Nicholas Cich; daughter of Jessie (Matyjasik) and the late Frederick Verga; sister of Thomas (Judy) Verga and Nadine (Michael) Hermanski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the Barron-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 3025 William St., (near Union Rd., Cheektowaga), Friday at 9 AM. Family present Thursday 3-8 PM.