CARLO, Rita Murray

CARLO - Rita Murray Rita Murray Carlo, 94, passed away May 25, 2018, in Sebastian, FL. Born in Buffalo to Elwood and Lydia Murray, she was a longtime resident of Elma, NY, before moving to Florida in 1968. With her family, she was a resident of Lake Worth, FL, and in later years lived in Micco, FL in a house she designed with her husband. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Stanley J. Carlo, a former Buffalo Police Officer, and her brother, Robert Murray of Grand Island, NY. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ron and JoLynne Carlo of Marathon, FL; her daughter and son-in-law Sandy and Roland Adams of Greene, Maine; sisters-in-law Gloria Deuel and Joan Murray; her nieces, nephews and their families. An avid scuba diver well into her 80s, she lived life with gusto, traveling to nearly every continent. She managed and owned travel agencies and was a Real Estate broker. A cherished mother and cancer survivor, she taught us life is worth living to the fullest. To commemorate her life, hug a loved one, make a gift to a favorite charity, or make a contribution to Brevard, FL County Library Talking Books or Meals on Wheels.