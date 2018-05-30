Caps at Knights Game 2: Five Things to Know

LAS VEGAS -- The Stanley Cup final marches on with Game 2 Wednesday night in T-Mobile Arena, as the Vegas Golden Knights look to take a stranglehold on the series. Can this game match up to the supercharged atmosphere and wild mood swings of the opener?

Game 1 was simply crazy. Washington overcame a 1-0 deficit to go ahead, 2-1. The Caps then fell behind, 3-2, rallied for a 4-3 lead but eventually fell, 6-4.

It was just the third game in NHL postseason history -- and the first one in the Cup final -- to feature four lead changes. The others were Game 2 of the 1936 quarterfinals (Chicago 5, NY Americans 4) and Game 2 of the 1992 Smythe Division semifinals (Los Angeles 8, Edmonton 5).

There's not much morning skate news to report. The Golden Knights had an optional in their practice facility and the Caps didn't skate at all due to the 5 p.m. local start. What are some talking points tonight?

Here are Five Things to Know about Game 2:

1) On your TV dial: Here's my first reminder because I know around 8 p.m. Eastern time, I'll get flooded with "where's-the-game" tweets: Tonight's game and Game 3 Saturday in Washington are on the NBC Sports Network. Same broadcast crew, the other channel. Don't go to Channel 2 for the next two games (and if you want to watch on CBC, that remains unchanged).

Because it's a cable channel, that will probably cut into the ratings both nationally and locally.

2). History is hugely in Vegas' favor with a win tonight: Teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in the Cup final have won the championship 46 of the 51 times they've built that margin. The last team to lose up 2-0 was Vancouver to Boston in 2011. Home teams are 36-3 in the series when they win the first two games but two of the losses are recent: The '11 Canucks and the '09 Detroit Red Wings to Pittsburgh.

Vegas is one of seven teams in history to open a playoff year with a 13-3 record. Los Angeles went 14-2 in 2012 and the last team to open 13-3 was the 1999 Sabres after they won Game 1 of the final in Dallas on Jason Woolley's overtime goal. Of course, that team ended up losing four of the next five games of the No Goal series.

3). The Caps are used to this spot: It's no big deal for Washington be trailing in a series. In fact, the NHL said Wednesday morning that the Caps' Game 1 defeat now puts them in position to be just the second team in history to win the Cup after trailing at some point in all four rounds. The only other team to do that was the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Caps were down, 2-0, in the first round to Columbus (and needed to win Game 3 on the road in double overtime to essentially keep their season alive). They then lost the opener of the second round to Pittsburgh and trailed Tampa Bay, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference final before posting shutout victories in the final two games.

4). Goalies need to bounce back: Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury and Washington's Brayden Holtby were spectacular to get their teams here and pedestrian in Game 1. Fleury stopped 30 of 34 shots and Holtby, coming off consecutive shutouts to close the East final against Tampa Bay, stopped just 28 of 33. Their combined save percentage was just .866.

5). Wither Ovechkin: Caps star Alex Ovechkin was a non-factor in the first Cup final game of his 13-year career and that has to change. Ovechkin had only two shots on goal and five attempts in the game, and collected an assist on Tom Wilson's goal that put the Caps in front, 4-3. With 607 career goals, Ovechkin has the second-most in history among players making their debut on this stage. He's behind only Dave Andreychuk, who had 634 when he debuted with Tampa Bay in 2004.