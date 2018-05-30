Buffalo Pride Week features breathless series of events

Time was that Buffalo's Pride celebration was concentrated into a couple of frenzied weekend days of parades and revelry.

In recent years, though, the festival's organizers have made a concerted effort to turn what was once a pair of parades and a few accoutrements into a weeklong celebration of Buffalo's LGBTQ culture.

The week started May 29 with a flag-raising in Niagara Square. Then it's the increasingly popular Gay 5K, which kicks off in Larkinville at 7 p.m. May 30. The Pride Week version of the LGBTQ networking event Out for Business is at the Curtiss Hotel at 5 p.m. May 31.

On June 1, the east end of Allentown will become even more gay-centric than usual with "Exist," a sprawling festival mounted by Pine Apple Company in conjunction with Allentown First Fridays Gallery Walk and a bevy of other sponsors. That gets going at 5 p.m. near Franklin and Allen streets, with many venues participating.

Then come the main events: The Dyke+ March at noon June 2 and the Pride Parade at noon June 3, followed by a Pride Festival at Canalside at 1 p.m. featuring performances by Kameron Michaels, Spencer Ludwig and DJ Citizen Kane.

Buffalo Pride Week runs from May 29 to June 3. Visit buffalopridefestival.com.